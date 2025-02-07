Reverse Robin Hood: Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes NDA Economic Policies

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee took aim at the NDA government in a Lok Sabha debate, accusing them of economic favoritism akin to 'reverse Robin Hood.'

Banerjee argued that the government prioritizes corporate interests over the needs of struggling farmers and criticized regional disparities in budget allocations.

He coined the term 'half-federalism' to describe unequal treatment, noting differences in funding between BJP-ruled Bihar and Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)