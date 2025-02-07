Reverse Robin Hood: Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes NDA Economic Policies
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee criticized the NDA government for practicing 'reverse Robin Hood' economics, taking from the poor to benefit the wealthy elite. During a Lok Sabha discussion, Banerjee accused the government of favoring corporate interests over economic justice, highlighting regional disparities in budget allocations as 'half-federalism.'
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee took aim at the NDA government in a Lok Sabha debate, accusing them of economic favoritism akin to 'reverse Robin Hood.'
Banerjee argued that the government prioritizes corporate interests over the needs of struggling farmers and criticized regional disparities in budget allocations.
He coined the term 'half-federalism' to describe unequal treatment, noting differences in funding between BJP-ruled Bihar and Bengal.
