PM Modi's US Visit and Nationwide Election Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day working visit to the United States in February, where he plans to meet with President Donald Trump, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In domestic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over voter register discrepancies in Maharashtra, asserting that the number of registered voters exceeds the state's adult population significantly. He indicated a legal challenge if the Election Commission fails to address the alleged issues.

The Delhi elections have intensified with both AAP and BJP striving for control of the national capital, as vote counting scheduled for Saturday could potentially end AAP's current three-term governance, paving the way for BJP's return after 27 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)