A Diplomatic Tee-Time: Ishiba's Bid to Rebuild Japan-US Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is pulling out all the stops for his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump. In a bid to establish a strong personal connection, Ishiba consulted with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and former leaders for insights.

The high-stakes visit underscores Ishiba's intent to preserve Japan-US ties as both nations navigate geopolitical challenges like China's assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear threats. This face-to-face engagement marks an attempt to continue the rapport Trump shared with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Key issues on the table include defense spending and economic partnerships, with Ishiba prepared to discuss Nippon Steel's interests and US-Japan AI collaborations. The meeting is crucial in reinforcing bilateral relations amid Trump's "America First" policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)