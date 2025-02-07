NATO's Defence Spending Surge: A 20% Leap in 2024

Defence spending among NATO's European allies and Canada saw a significant 20% increase in 2024, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This uptick is attributed to renewed calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, urging allies to bolster their military budgets.

The Trump administration's focus on enhanced defence spending has compelled many NATO members to demonstrate a commitment to military investment, following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This surge in expenditure shows member nations responding proactively to geopolitical tensions.

With over $485 billion spent by non-U.S. NATO members, Rutte expressed anticipation for discussions at the upcoming NATO defence ministers meeting. He highlighted increased investments, from $640 billion to $700 billion in recent years. Further details may emerge following the meeting, which will feature Trump's Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth.

(With inputs from agencies.)