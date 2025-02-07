NATO's Defence Spending Surge: A 20% Leap in 2024
In 2024, defence spending among NATO's European members and Canada rose by 20%. This increase reflects the pressure from the U.S. to boost military budgets, especially after Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted a total defence expenditure exceeding $485 billion by non-U.S. members.
Defence spending among NATO's European allies and Canada saw a significant 20% increase in 2024, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This uptick is attributed to renewed calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, urging allies to bolster their military budgets.
The Trump administration's focus on enhanced defence spending has compelled many NATO members to demonstrate a commitment to military investment, following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This surge in expenditure shows member nations responding proactively to geopolitical tensions.
With over $485 billion spent by non-U.S. NATO members, Rutte expressed anticipation for discussions at the upcoming NATO defence ministers meeting. He highlighted increased investments, from $640 billion to $700 billion in recent years. Further details may emerge following the meeting, which will feature Trump's Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
