Power Play: Iran's Supreme Leader Challenges US Talks
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has openly criticized potential nuclear negotiations with the US, calling them unwise after President Trump suggested talks. Khamenei's remarks challenge previous signals from Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear program for sanctions relief and have affected Iran's currency market amid economic pressures.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday criticized the prospect of nuclear negotiations with the US, labeling them as not intelligent or wise. His comments come after US President Donald Trump's suggestion of talks with Tehran.
Khamenei, addressing air force officers in Tehran, stopped short of forbidding negotiations but challenged months of Tehran's signals towards potential discussions aimed at lifting economic sanctions. Following his remarks, the Iranian currency plummeted to a record low in aftermarket trading.
While Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian has recently called for dialogue, Khamenei's statements highlight the ongoing tension within Iran between reformists and hard-liners, as well as with the US. Trump's recent actions, including reimposing maximum pressure on Iran and his online remarks, add to the complex geopolitical landscape.
