Controversy Brews: Rahul Gandhi's US Remarks Under Legal Scrutiny

A Varanasi district court has issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over a plea seeking legal action against him for allegedly inflammatory remarks in the US about the Sikh community. The court has asked Gandhi and the Uttar Pradesh government to respond by February 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:06 IST
A Varanasi district court has issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concerning allegedly inflammatory comments he made about the Sikh community during a visit to the United States. The remarks have prompted a legal plea demanding action be taken against the politician, according to the petitioner.

District Judge Sanjeev Pandey has slated the hearing for February 25, summoning responses from both the Uttar Pradesh government and Gandhi regarding the plea filed by petitioner Nageshwar Mishra. Mishra, a former village head, contends that Gandhi's statements have sown discord and endangered community harmony.

Mishra further accuses Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of endorsing Gandhi's remarks, claiming they were part of a conspiracy to incite unrest. Previously dismissed by a lower court, Mishra has now escalated the case to District Judge Pandey, resulting in the issued notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

