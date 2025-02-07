Left Menu

Poland's Push for Lower Energy Prices and Migration Control

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk outlined key priorities for Poland's presidency of the European Union, focusing on reducing energy costs and managing illegal migration. As euroscepticism rises, Tusk emphasized the importance of decisive action. He also addressed crime by foreigners and reiterated Poland's stance on the EU migration pact.

Amid rising concerns over energy costs and migration within the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for decisive action. During a visit by EU commissioners, Tusk highlighted the need for the European Union to lower energy prices and curb illegal migration.

Tusk addressed organized crime by foreigners in Poland, asserting that those who violate laws will be deported. Meanwhile, Poland remains firm on not accepting additional migrants, despite the EU's broad migration strategies.

Protests against the EU's 'Green Deal' unfolded as Tusk insisted on finding investment and regulatory solutions to ensure energy prices decrease, stressing that no future decisions should increase these costs.

