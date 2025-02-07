Poland's Push for Lower Energy Prices and Migration Control

Amid rising concerns over energy costs and migration within the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for decisive action. During a visit by EU commissioners, Tusk highlighted the need for the European Union to lower energy prices and curb illegal migration.

Tusk addressed organized crime by foreigners in Poland, asserting that those who violate laws will be deported. Meanwhile, Poland remains firm on not accepting additional migrants, despite the EU's broad migration strategies.

Protests against the EU's 'Green Deal' unfolded as Tusk insisted on finding investment and regulatory solutions to ensure energy prices decrease, stressing that no future decisions should increase these costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)