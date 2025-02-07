Trump's Trade Tariff Plans Stir GOP Tensions

President Donald Trump has disclosed to Republican lawmakers his plan to unveil reciprocal tariffs as soon as Friday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to introduce such tariffs to ensure that U.S. imports are taxed at rates equivalent to those imposed on U.S. exports by trading partners.

The White House has not issued any official comment regarding this move, leaving it unclear how this policy might impact current trade dynamics. Reuters received this information from sources reporting on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)