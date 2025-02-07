Delhi Awaits High-Stakes Election Results Amid Security Tightening
Votes in Delhi's high-stakes election will be counted tomorrow, with a tight race involving AAP, BJP, and Congress. Security measures have been ramped up around counting centers. Despite exit polls favoring BJP, AAP remains hopeful of a comeback. Key contests include Arvind Kejriwal versus Sandeep Dikshit.
Delhi is on the verge of discovering the outcome of its high-stakes elections as vote counting commences tomorrow. The political landscape is witnessing a largely triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. Authorities have assured that all arrangements are thoroughly in place for a smooth counting process following the voting held on February 5.
Security has been significantly bolstered around counting centers to maintain peace. Deputy Commissioner of Police West Delhi, Vichitra Veer, detailed the measures, describing the deployment of a three-layered security outside strong rooms near Tihar Jail. Sensitive areas have been identified, with flag marches planned to convey the availability of sufficient forces committed to ensuring tranquility. Restrictions on vehicle movement are also anticipated around counting zones.
Despite exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the BJP, AAP leaders remain optimistic, arguing that past predictions have underestimated their electoral performance. The contest features significant duels, including that of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Delhi CEO refuted claims by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of inadequacies in election data provision, affirming adherence to election procedures.
