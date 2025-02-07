Trump Delays Gaza Redevelopment Plans

In a recent statement from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump articulated a non-urgent stance concerning his administration's plans to take over and redevelop Gaza.

"We're in no rush on it," Trump remarked to a group of reporters, underscoring a methodical approach to the region.

This comment highlights a potential shift or pause in U.S. involvement in the Mideast region, impacting diplomatic relationships and regional strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)