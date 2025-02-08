UPDATE 1-Trump delays tariffs on de minimis imports from China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday made public an order delaying tariffs on de minimis, or low-cost, packages from China until the Commerce Department can confirm that procedures and systems are in place to process packages and collect tariff revenue.

Trump signed an executive order on Saturday imposing 10% tariffs on China, including de minimis, or low-cost, packages from China that were previously exempt from trade penalties, a move that sent shippers like the UPS and FedEx scrambling to adapt to the new rules. The amendment to the executive order delaying the move was made on Wednesday, but only made public on Friday, a White House official said.

