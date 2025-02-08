UPDATE 1-US plans $7.4 billion arms sales to Israel

The United States is planning military sales to Israel worth an estimated $7.4 billion that will include missiles and munitions, the Pentagon said on Friday amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration had notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel in January, two U.S. officials said at the time, ahead of Republican Donald Trump taking office on Jan. 20. Trump has pledged to back Israel and, in a surprise announcement earlier this week, said that he expected Gaza to be taken over by the United States.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the State Department had approved a package worth an estimated $6.75 billion that included munitions, guidance kits and fuses with Boeing among the principal contractors. It also detailed a deal estimated at $660 million to sell Hellfire Missiles in which Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractor.

Arms sales need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)