Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US plans $7.4 billion arms sales to Israel

Trump has pledged to back Israel and, in a surprise announcement earlier this week, said that he expected Gaza to be taken over by the United States. On Friday, the Pentagon said the State Department had approved a package worth an estimated $6.75 billion that included munitions, guidance kits and fuses with Boeing among the principal contractors.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 02:43 IST
UPDATE 1-US plans $7.4 billion arms sales to Israel

The United States is planning military sales to Israel worth an estimated $7.4 billion that will include missiles and munitions, the Pentagon said on Friday amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration had notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel in January, two U.S. officials said at the time, ahead of Republican Donald Trump taking office on Jan. 20. Trump has pledged to back Israel and, in a surprise announcement earlier this week, said that he expected Gaza to be taken over by the United States.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the State Department had approved a package worth an estimated $6.75 billion that included munitions, guidance kits and fuses with Boeing among the principal contractors. It also detailed a deal estimated at $660 million to sell Hellfire Missiles in which Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractor.

Arms sales need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025