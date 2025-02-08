Left Menu

Trump's New Era: Transforming the National Archive and the Arts

President Donald Trump dismissed Colleen Shogan, the U.S. Archivist. This follows his promise to revamp the National Archives, criticized for its probe into Trump's handling of classified documents. Additionally, Trump intends to reshape the Kennedy Center's board, positioning himself as chairman to boost arts and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 07:32 IST
President Donald Trump

In a bold move aligned with prior commitments, President Donald Trump ousted Colleen Shogan from her role as the U.S. Archivist. This decision reflects Trump's ongoing efforts to reconstruct government structures, following criticism the National Archives received over scrutinizing the mishandling of classified documents.

Trump's Florida residence was searched by the FBI, culminating in federal indictments related to classified materials and the 2020 election results. Both charges, however, were dropped following his electoral victory in 2024. In his initial month in office, Trump's administrative restructuring has seen the departure of various civil servants and officials as he seeks a leaner government and enhanced loyalty within agencies.

Furthering his administration's transformative vision, Trump announced intentions to revamp the Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees. Asserting his role as the new chairman, Trump aims for a cultural renaissance, promising sweeping changes and a reinvigorated focus on arts and culture institutions. The Kennedy Center, memorializing former President John F. Kennedy, stands as a cultural beacon with its annually hosted 2,000-plus events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

