BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan Leads in Milkipur Bypoll
Chandrabhanu Paswan from BJP is leading Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by 11,635 votes in the Milkipur assembly bypoll. The bypoll is critical as BJP seeks redemption after losing in Faizabad. Allegations of electoral malpractices have surfaced, with both parties expressing confidence in their respective candidates.
BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan is leading the Milkipur assembly bypoll, outperforming Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by 11,635 votes. According to the Election Commission's website, this lead was established after the fourth round of counting on Saturday.
Paswan received a total of 21,600 votes, while Ajit Prasad, son of SP's Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad, polled 9,965 votes. The bypoll was triggered after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat upon his election to the Lok Sabha last year.
Both parties have expressed determination, with BJP aiming to reclaim lost ground in Faizabad and SP striving to hold onto the seat. Allegations of election irregularities have been noted, adding tension to the political atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
