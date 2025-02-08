Trump's Second Term Agenda: Bold Policy Proposals and Controversial Reforms

The second administration of Donald Trump is marked by a series of ambitious policy proposals, shaking both Washington and global spheres. Grounded in his 'Agenda 47' and the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, Trump's strategy embarks on significant transformations.

Among the proposals are plans to dismantle the Department of Education, restrict access to abortion pills and outpatient abortions, as well as radical education reform such as nationalizing school choice and applying federal influence to dismantle teacher tenure.

In the realm of foreign policy, Trump promises rapid resolutions to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, placing a controversial spin on international diplomacy. As his administration grapples with implementation, the political world watches closely to see how these bold moves unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)