Left Menu

Trump's Second Term Agenda: Bold Policy Proposals and Controversial Reforms

Donald Trump's proposed changes for his second administration include closing the Department of Education, restricting abortion access, reshaping education policies, imposing trade tariffs, and reversing labor laws. These proposals derive from his 'Agenda 47' campaign and Project 2025, involving prominent conservative influencers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:07 IST
Trump's Second Term Agenda: Bold Policy Proposals and Controversial Reforms
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The second administration of Donald Trump is marked by a series of ambitious policy proposals, shaking both Washington and global spheres. Grounded in his 'Agenda 47' and the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, Trump's strategy embarks on significant transformations.

Among the proposals are plans to dismantle the Department of Education, restrict access to abortion pills and outpatient abortions, as well as radical education reform such as nationalizing school choice and applying federal influence to dismantle teacher tenure.

In the realm of foreign policy, Trump promises rapid resolutions to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, placing a controversial spin on international diplomacy. As his administration grapples with implementation, the political world watches closely to see how these bold moves unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025