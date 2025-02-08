BJP Celebrates Historic Comeback in Delhi Elections

BJP supporters erupted in jubilation outside the party's Delhi headquarters as early election counting trends indicated a historic comeback for the saffron party in the national capital after a prolonged absence of over 26 years. The atmosphere turned festive with supporters dancing to traditional beats, waving party flags, and smearing each other with saffron-colored powder.

A noticeable highlight among the celebrations was a man dressed as Aamir Khan's character from the film 'PK', holding a symbolic 'laddoo' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image. Emulating the film character's antics, he humorously announced the victory of the lotus over the broom, referencing BJP's success over AAP.

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, confidently predicted forming the government as election trends consistently showed the party ahead in 48 out of 70 assembly seats. Despite these trends, AAP supporters clung to hope, while the Congress camp remained eerily quiet, facing a grim outcome for the third consecutive assembly polls in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)