BJP Gears Up for Comeback: Eyeing Power Shift in Delhi

Ahead of Delhi election results, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia thanks voters, highlighting a demand for a 'double engine government.' Criticizing Kejriwal's negative politics, BJP anticipates victory, leading in early trends. AAP faces stiff competition as the BJP eyes a return to power after over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:44 IST
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Delhi election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia expressed gratitude to the public, acknowledging a 'clear message' from voters who desire a 'double engine government.' He criticized the opposition, stressing that the public rejects a 'Wagon R without an engine.'

Bhatia took aim at Arvind Kejriwal, denouncing his 'negative politics' and claiming it is nearing its end as the electorate 'opened his eyes.' Showing optimism, he expressed hope for a BJP victory as early reports show BJP leading in the initial trends from the Election Commission of India.

With the BJP currently ahead in 45 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 36, and BJP's Parvesh Verma leading against Kejriwal in New Delhi by a significant vote margin, the political landscape seems to be shifting.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj trails against BJP's Shikha Roy in Greater Kailash and Delhi CM Atishi in Kalkaji. The voter turnout was 60.54%, with crucial constituencies contested fiercely.

As exit polls favor BJP, AAP remains confident in defying predictions and seeking a third term. Meanwhile, BJP strives for a comeback after two decades, with Congress seeking to recover from past defeats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded BJP's campaign, addressing issues like the Yamuna water and corruption, while Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi of Congress criticized AAP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

