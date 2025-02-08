Delhi's Tumultuous Politics: AAP's Downfall Amidst Liquor Policy Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of forming a government in Delhi after more than two decades, according to recent Election Commission trends. The party is leading in 45 out of the 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing with 25.

Activist Anna Hazare, known for spearheading the anti-corruption movement in 2011, has criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for its handling of the liquor policy, which he claims tarnished its reputation. Hazare accused AAP of prioritizing monetary gains over its foundational duty to serve the public selflessly.

The controversy stems from alleged irregularities in the modification of Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22, with the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate investigating claims of undue favors to license holders. The policy was ultimately scrapped in September 2022, following corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)