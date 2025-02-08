Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi After 26 Years

The BJP has made a comeback in Delhi, winning five seats with a strong lead in 43 more. Meanwhile, AAP secured six seats. The saffron party is poised to form the government after 26 years. The Congress failed to win any seats for the third consecutive time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:00 IST
  • India

The BJP has emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning five seats and establishing a strong lead in 43 others, according to the latest data from the Election Commission. This victory positions the BJP to form a government in Delhi after a gap of 26 years.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura. In a high-profile battle, BJP's Parvesh Verma claimed victory over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, although the Election Commission has not yet declared the final results for this seat.

The Congress, meanwhile, is set to finish without any seats for the third consecutive assembly election. On the AAP side, candidates secured wins in several constituencies, but it wasn't enough to maintain a lead over the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

