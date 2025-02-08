BJP's Historic Return: Ending 27-Year Wait in Delhi

After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to form the government in Delhi, a move described as 'historic' by Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Speaking with ANI, Shaina emphasized that the results reflect the public's desire for change and preference for good governance.

In a landslide result, Delhi CM Atishi lost to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji, while Arvind Kejriwal was defeated by Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva echoed these sentiments, praising Delhi's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP celebrations erupted outside their New Delhi office as trends confirmed their dominance, with the party leading on 48 seats. The BJP's successful campaign strategies, critiquing AAP on various issues, have paid off, allowing them to meet the majority mark in the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)