High-Stakes Meeting: Iran's Supreme Leader Hosts Hamas Chiefs
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with top Hamas leaders in Tehran, Iranian state media reported. Details about the discussions were not disclosed, although Iran's support for Hamas in its conflict with Israel is well-known. The meeting included acting Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya.
In a significant development, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held a meeting with high-ranking members of the Palestinian group Hamas in Tehran on Saturday, according to Iranian state media. The announcement, however, was sparse on specifics, providing only images of the encounter.
Among the attendees were Khalil al-Hayya, the acting leader of Hamas, Mohammed Darwish, who heads the group's leadership council, and senior official Nizar Awadallah. Despite the lack of detailed information, this meeting underscores Iran's ongoing support for Hamas amidst its prolonged conflict with Israel.
This interaction further cements the geopolitical dynamics at play, as Iran continues to back Hamas in its struggle against Israeli forces, highlighting the complex web of relationships in Middle Eastern politics.
