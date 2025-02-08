Trump's Executive Order Sparks Tensions Over South African Land Policy
President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting U.S. financial assistance to South Africa due to its land policy and genocide case against Israel. South Africa's government criticized the order's inaccuracies and its refugee provision for white South Africans, while defending its land policy aimed at racial equality.
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to slash U.S. financial aid to South Africa, citing disapproval over its land expropriation policy and the country's genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Israel, a key U.S. ally.
The move was met with sharp criticism from South Africa's foreign ministry, which denounced the order's "factual inaccuracies" and highlighted it neglects the country's history of colonialism and apartheid.
The U.S. government is also formulating plans to grant refugee status to white South African farmers, a step lambasted by South Africa as ironic given U.S. deportations of other vulnerable groups globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
