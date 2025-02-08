Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi: Promises SIT and Development

The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged victorious in the Delhi assembly elections, pledging to investigate alleged corruption under AAP with a Special Investigation Team and promising development initiatives. Party leader Parvesh Verma credits Prime Minister Modi's leadership for the win and outlines priorities for the new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:48 IST
BJP leader Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a significant victory in the Delhi assembly elections, with promises to fulfill its commitments to the citizens of the national capital. A key priority for the new government will be the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged corruption during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to BJP leader Parvesh Verma. Speaking on Saturday, amid celebrations among party supporters, Verma highlighted the party's decisive lead, especially his triumph in the New Delhi seat over former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Verma attributed the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude towards the voters and party cadre. 'This triumph is a testament to the trust people have in Prime Minister Modi. The party's decision-making process regarding the Chief Minister position will involve consulting with party MLAs,' said Verma, addressing speculation about his potential candidacy.

As the BJP leads in 48 out of the 70 seats, the party is poised to govern Delhi after nearly three decades. The new government aims to prioritize women's welfare by providing Rs 2500, tackle pollution, reduce traffic congestion, and transform Delhi into a city of pride. Verma's wife, Swati Singh Verma, echoed these sentiments, stating that the people of Delhi demonstrated their faith in the BJP and Prime Minister Modi for development after years of frustration with previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

