Delhi Elections: BJP's Dominance Foretold by Exit Polls

In a startling preview of the Delhi assembly elections, exit polls indicate a commanding lead for the BJP over the ruling AAP. As per Election Commission trends by 3 pm, BJP had captured 20 seats and led in another 27 out of the 70-seat assembly.

Various exit polls forecast the BJP clinching a majority, with estimations ranging from 39 to 61 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP is expected to trail with 10-37 seats, and the Congress stands to lose significantly, barely securing any seat according to most surveys.

The most notable projections come from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, which predict a decisive BJP win, while a minority of polls, such as Wee Preside and Mind Brink Media, offer a hopeful scenario for the AAP, suggesting they may lead the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)