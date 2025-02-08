Left Menu

Delhi Elections: BJP's Dominance Foretold by Exit Polls

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly elections predict a strong lead for BJP over AAP. While BJP is projected to win 45-61 seats, AAP might secure 10-37 seats. Congress faces an almost complete wipeout, with most polls predicting 0-1 seats. Two surveys forecast AAP's win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:08 IST
  • India

In a startling preview of the Delhi assembly elections, exit polls indicate a commanding lead for the BJP over the ruling AAP. As per Election Commission trends by 3 pm, BJP had captured 20 seats and led in another 27 out of the 70-seat assembly.

Various exit polls forecast the BJP clinching a majority, with estimations ranging from 39 to 61 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP is expected to trail with 10-37 seats, and the Congress stands to lose significantly, barely securing any seat according to most surveys.

The most notable projections come from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, which predict a decisive BJP win, while a minority of polls, such as Wee Preside and Mind Brink Media, offer a hopeful scenario for the AAP, suggesting they may lead the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

