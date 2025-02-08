Left Menu

BJP's Historic Victory in Delhi Election

The BJP has won a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking a significant political shift. Securing 38 seats and leading in 10, the BJP is set to form a government, ending a 26-year gap. The AAP managed 17 seats, with key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, defeated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing a majority by winning 38 of 70 seats, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

The BJP is also leading in an additional 10 seats, positioning it to form a government in Delhi after a 26-year absence. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, secured 17 seats and is leading in five more, as per the latest EC data.

Notably, AAP's prominent leaders, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, lost their seats, with Kejriwal defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,089 votes.

