Left Menu

BJP Makes Strides in Delhi: Early Election Trends Indicate Potential Victory

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes the need for a government serving the people's cause as BJP leads in Delhi elections. With 47 leads for BJP and 23 for AAP, the ruling party looks to make a comeback, fueled by PM Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:40 IST
BJP Makes Strides in Delhi: Early Election Trends Indicate Potential Victory
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the necessity of a people-serving government in the National Capital Region, as early election trends suggest the BJP's return after an extended absence of 27 years. Speaking at a press conference, Sitharaman expressed eagerness under PM Modi's leadership for Delhi to obtain governance that fulfills the needs of its population, crucial for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India's latest figures reveal BJP leading on 47 seats, whereas AAP is ahead on 23, with both parties securing two seats each so far. The majority threshold to form the government in Delhi stands at 36 seats. The BJP's potential resurgence has sparked celebrations outside its New Delhi headquarters, where supporters are seen celebrating with fireworks and dance.

In the AAP camp, Atishi maintains a lead, but party head Arvind Kejriwal trails, with Manish Sisodia acknowledging the party's losses. The 70-member assembly polls, conducted on February 5, saw a voter turnout of 60.54%. BJP's campaign, steered by PM Modi, sharply criticized AAP over issues like the Yamuna River's pollution and Kejriwal's residence renovations, labeling them "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025