BJP Makes Strides in Delhi: Early Election Trends Indicate Potential Victory

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the necessity of a people-serving government in the National Capital Region, as early election trends suggest the BJP's return after an extended absence of 27 years. Speaking at a press conference, Sitharaman expressed eagerness under PM Modi's leadership for Delhi to obtain governance that fulfills the needs of its population, crucial for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India's latest figures reveal BJP leading on 47 seats, whereas AAP is ahead on 23, with both parties securing two seats each so far. The majority threshold to form the government in Delhi stands at 36 seats. The BJP's potential resurgence has sparked celebrations outside its New Delhi headquarters, where supporters are seen celebrating with fireworks and dance.

In the AAP camp, Atishi maintains a lead, but party head Arvind Kejriwal trails, with Manish Sisodia acknowledging the party's losses. The 70-member assembly polls, conducted on February 5, saw a voter turnout of 60.54%. BJP's campaign, steered by PM Modi, sharply criticized AAP over issues like the Yamuna River's pollution and Kejriwal's residence renovations, labeling them "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)