BJP's Resounding Victory: A Testament to Public Trust

In a significant political development, the BJP alliance secured a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, earning widespread public support for its manifesto, according to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Kalyan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sincere efforts to transform India into a developed nation, citing the 'double-engine government' as a vehicle for integrated development and welfare at the grassroots level in the national capital.

The victory, he asserted, signifies the trust Delhi's citizens have placed in Modi's governance, anticipating transparent implementation of welfare schemes. He also praised the strategic acumen of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated key BJP leaders on their successful campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)