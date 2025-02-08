BJP's Resounding Victory: A Testament to Public Trust
The BJP alliance's significant triumph in the Delhi Assembly elections reflects public support for its manifesto. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan credited Prime Minister Modi's sincere governance for this success. The 'double-engine government' promises integrated development and welfare to benefit Delhi's citizens.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the BJP alliance secured a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, earning widespread public support for its manifesto, according to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Kalyan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sincere efforts to transform India into a developed nation, citing the 'double-engine government' as a vehicle for integrated development and welfare at the grassroots level in the national capital.
The victory, he asserted, signifies the trust Delhi's citizens have placed in Modi's governance, anticipating transparent implementation of welfare schemes. He also praised the strategic acumen of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated key BJP leaders on their successful campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah releases third part of BJP manifesto for February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.
After coming to power in Delhi, BJP will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Amit Shah at launch of final part of party's poll manifesto.
BJP's Sankalp Patra does not contain hollow promises, it lists work to be done in Delhi: Amit Shah at launch of final part of manifesto.
Kejriwal Launches 'Guarantee' Manifesto with Bold Promises for Delhi
BJP-ruled states progressed due to party's double-engine government: Amit Shah.