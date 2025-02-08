Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal's Political Downfall: From Hero to Zero

Arvind Kejriwal, once a celebrated anti-corruption leader in Delhi, experiences a dramatic fall as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures an overwhelming victory, dethroning his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. BJP's win marks their return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

In a stunning political shift, Arvind Kejriwal's journey from an anti-corruption hero to a fallen leader made headlines as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The BJP won 40 out of 70 seats, effectively ending the reign of Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and marking their return to power in the capital after more than 26 years.

BJP leader Uma Bharti, highlighting the significance of the win, pointed to Kejriwal's fall from grace as a crucial moment in Indian politics, describing his trajectory as 'zero from hero' as he faced defeat in his own constituency against BJP's Parvesh Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

