Disunity in INDIA Block Blamed for BJP's Delhi Triumph

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in Delhi after more than 26 years, a result that has left the CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) expressing profound disappointment. They attribute this outcome to internal discord within the INDIA block, which they assert paved the way for the BJP's success in the national capital.

CPI(M) has been vocal in criticizing the Congress, accusing them of not facilitating an effective alliance to halt BJP's advance. Senior CPI(M) leader T P Ramakrishnan said the Congress failed to support collaborative efforts within the INDIA block, weakening the alliance's position in the electoral battleground.

Echoing these sentiments, IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty stressed the significance of unity within the alliance. He remarked that BJP leverages differences among secular parties to gain a foothold and that a consolidated front was essential to counter BJP's influence. A call for introspection and strategic recalibration of the alliance was made, highlighting the necessity to prevent such outcomes in future elections.

