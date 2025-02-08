BJP Triumphs in Delhi: A New Era Begins
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Delhi assembly elections, taking power for the first time in 27 years. With challenges ahead, they pledge to fulfill promises of better infrastructure and services, amid criticisms of the previous AAP government's governance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully seized control of the Delhi assembly, marking a return to power after 27 years. This victory positions them as the ruling power against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has governed for the past decade.
Celebrating the election results, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed his congratulations to the BJP while noting the multiple challenges the new 'double engine' government will face in the national capital. Emphasizing the importance of fulfilling campaign promises related to infrastructure and welfare, he remarked on the significance of their commitments.
BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat echoed criticisms of AAP's leadership by Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former administration of failing to deliver central government welfare benefits and spreading misinformation. Sehrawat highlighted the economic progress achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting India's ascent to the fifth-largest global economy status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
