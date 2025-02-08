Vote Share Puzzle: AAP's Struggle Amidst Congress and BJP Dynamics
In a striking electoral outcome, Congress gathered more votes than the winning margin in 14 constituencies where BJP defeated AAP candidates, including Arvind Kejriwal. Despite an increase in vote share, AAP failed to win seats for a third consecutive term. Key battles were seen in constituencies like New Delhi and Jangpura.
In a stunning electoral twist, Congress managed to court more votes than the victory margin in 14 constituencies where BJP emerged triumphant against AAP candidates, including prominent figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Despite elevating its vote share from 4.26% in 2020 to over 6% in 2025, AAP's seat-winning streak remained elusive for a third term.
Key battlegrounds, such as New Delhi and Jangpura, saw BJP's Parvesh Verma defeating Kejriwal and Tarvinder Singh Marwah edging past Sisodia, with both losses marked by significant Congress vote counts. In New Delhi, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, although finishing third, did so with a noteworthy 4,568 votes.
Similarly, Greater Kailash witnessed BJP's Shikha Roy defeating Saurabh Bharadwaj, while Congress's Garvit Singhvi garnered impactful votes. Congress, albeit only saving deposits in three seats, mirrored its pivotal role by securing more votes than the margin in seven constituencies where AAP claimed victory, highlighting a complex three-party dynamic that continues to shape Delhi politics.
