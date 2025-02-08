Left Menu

Modi Hails Historic Delhi Victory, Calls for Political Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. Modi emphasized the need for serious political transformation, highlighting the rejection of corruption and deceit. The victory marks the BJP's return to power in the city after 26 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:53 IST
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections as 'historic,' launching a sharp critique against the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for their alleged deceitful politics.

Modi emphasized a transformative approach for the country, asserting that Delhi's mandate was a clear rejection of political corruption and dishonesty.

The BJP ended a 26-year hiatus with this victory, cementing its power surge and dealing a setback to Arvind Kejriwal's leadership in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

