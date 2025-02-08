Modi Hails Historic Delhi Victory, Calls for Political Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections as 'historic,' launching a sharp critique against the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for their alleged deceitful politics.

Modi emphasized a transformative approach for the country, asserting that Delhi's mandate was a clear rejection of political corruption and dishonesty.

The BJP ended a 26-year hiatus with this victory, cementing its power surge and dealing a setback to Arvind Kejriwal's leadership in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)