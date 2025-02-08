Left Menu

BJP's Historic Victory in Delhi: A Triumph of Modi's Guarantee

The Uttarakhand BJP celebrated a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed the win marked the success of the 'double engine' government approach, assuring speedy development and the fulfillment of election promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:57 IST
BJP's Historic Victory in Delhi: A Triumph of Modi's Guarantee
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand BJP was jubilant on Saturday as they celebrated their substantial win in the Delhi Assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the victory as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective governance.

During the celebration, party workers enthusiastically burst firecrackers and distributed jalebis. Dhami highlighted the impact of BJP's so-called 'double engine' government, predicting rapid development and assurance that promises would be fulfilled.

Dhami asserted that the BJP would bring unprecedented development to Delhi, driven by successful central projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He congratulated the Prime Minister and Delhi's citizens on the monumental win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025