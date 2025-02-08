BJP's Historic Victory in Delhi: A Triumph of Modi's Guarantee

The Uttarakhand BJP was jubilant on Saturday as they celebrated their substantial win in the Delhi Assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the victory as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective governance.

During the celebration, party workers enthusiastically burst firecrackers and distributed jalebis. Dhami highlighted the impact of BJP's so-called 'double engine' government, predicting rapid development and assurance that promises would be fulfilled.

Dhami asserted that the BJP would bring unprecedented development to Delhi, driven by successful central projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He congratulated the Prime Minister and Delhi's citizens on the monumental win.

(With inputs from agencies.)