BJP's Historic Comeback in Delhi: A Blow to AAP

BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva announced the party's historic victory over AAP, claiming the electorate rejected the latter's 'corrupt and incompetent' governance. This triumph marks BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years, showcasing trust in leaders like Narendra Modi, J P Nadda, and Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:59 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a historic return to power in Delhi, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after more than two decades. The electorate's sentiment was clear, as they rejected what they perceived as AAP's 'corrupt and incompetent' governance.

Virendra Sachdeva, the head of BJP's Delhi unit, attributed this decisive victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President J P Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The results were interpreted as a major blow to AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

Despite Kejriwal's assertions of honesty and predictions of political retaliation against BJP, voters delivered a sweeping victory to the saffron party. Sachdeva expressed gratitude to Union ministers and others within BJP for their effective campaigning, which was evident in the outcome.

