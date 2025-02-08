Left Menu

Compassionate Leadership: PM Modi's Pause for Party Worker

During a victory celebration for Delhi assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his speech to check on a BJP worker who appeared unwell. Modi asked for medical assistance, ensuring the worker was attended to before continuing with his address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:07 IST
In a display of compassionate leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted his speech during a Delhi assembly polls victory event to express concern for an unwell BJP worker in the audience.

Noticing the worker's discomfort, Modi inquired, 'Look at him, is he sleepy or unwell? Please get a doctor for him.' He insisted on immediate attention, asking for water and medical help to ensure the individual's wellbeing.

Following this gesture, the worker signaled he was okay, allowing Modi to resume his speech. The event was part of the celebrations for BJP's significant win, securing 48 seats against AAP's 22.

