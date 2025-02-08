BJP Triumphs in Milkipur and Delhi: A Victory Over 'Tushtikaran'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP's wins in both Milkipur and Delhi, describing them as victories of public trust over family politics and appeasement. In Milkipur, the BJP's candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan won by over 61,000 votes. Modi attributed the success to the party's policies and grassroots support.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a notable victory in the Milkipur byelection in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in the Delhi Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed these wins as a testament to the party's inclusive appeal, drawing support from various social segments.
In the Milkipur bypoll, BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan defeated the Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by a substantial margin of 61,710 votes. This election was crucial, following the previous MLA's departure to take a seat in the Lok Sabha from Faizabad, which encompasses Milkipur. The BJP had earlier lost the Faizabad seat despite the inauguration ceremonies at the Ram Temple.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the Milkipur results would end the Samajwadi Party's politics of nepotism and falsehoods. Meanwhile, Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of electoral misconduct, claiming manipulations skewed the results. Amid allegations, PM Modi heralded the victories as historic, emphasizing the triumph of development and reliability.
