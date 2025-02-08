Left Menu

BJP's Chief Minister Dilemma: A Battle of Political Titans in Delhi

Following BJP's historic return to power in Delhi, speculation is rife over their chief ministerial candidate. With Pravesh Verma's notable victory, he emerges as a contender, alongside seasoned leaders like Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma. The decision rests in the hands of the party's central leadership.

The political scene in Delhi is abuzz as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliberates over its chief ministerial choice following a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections. The BJP marked its return to power after over two decades, clinching 48 out of 70 seats, prompting speculation on who will be at the helm.

Pravesh Verma has emerged as a strong claimant to the chief minister's chair, having defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal by 4,089 votes. Alongside Verma, seasoned politicians like Ashish Sood, Pawan Sharma, and former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay are also in the fray, each bolstered by significant electoral victories and varied administrative experience.

The possibility of a female candidate or an unexpected pick from outside legislative members adds another layer of intrigue. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has underscored that the final decision lies with the party's central leadership, emphasizing that all elected MLAs are prepared for leadership responsibilities.

