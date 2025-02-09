Left Menu

Elon Musk Declares No Interest in TikTok Acquisition Amid U.S. Ban Talks

Billionaire Elon Musk stated he is not interested in acquiring TikTok despite U.S. discussions about banning the app due to national security concerns. Musk expressed that he generally builds companies rather than buying them. TikTok faces scrutiny over potential data-sharing with the Chinese government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 01:18 IST
Elon Musk Declares No Interest in TikTok Acquisition Amid U.S. Ban Talks
Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has clarified he is not interested in acquiring TikTok, despite ongoing discussions in the U.S. about potentially banning the app due to national security concerns linked to its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

Musk made his remarks during a summit hosted by The WELT Group, highlighting that acquisitions are rare for him, emphasizing his preference for creating companies from scratch. U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested willingness for Musk to purchase TikTok, yet Musk remains uninterested and unfamiliar with its format.

The U.S. government has been pressuring ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets amid fears of data-sharing with China, although TikTok has denied any such behavior. Tech giants Apple and Google have not reinstated TikTok in their app stores since restrictive U.S. laws were enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025