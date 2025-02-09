Elon Musk Declares No Interest in TikTok Acquisition Amid U.S. Ban Talks

Billionaire Elon Musk has clarified he is not interested in acquiring TikTok, despite ongoing discussions in the U.S. about potentially banning the app due to national security concerns linked to its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

Musk made his remarks during a summit hosted by The WELT Group, highlighting that acquisitions are rare for him, emphasizing his preference for creating companies from scratch. U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested willingness for Musk to purchase TikTok, yet Musk remains uninterested and unfamiliar with its format.

The U.S. government has been pressuring ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets amid fears of data-sharing with China, although TikTok has denied any such behavior. Tech giants Apple and Google have not reinstated TikTok in their app stores since restrictive U.S. laws were enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)