Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Key Figures

President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for multiple prominent figures, including Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and others connected to legal cases against him. This move follows the revocation of Joe Biden's security clearance, preventing access to daily intelligence briefings for these individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 06:21 IST
In a significant move, President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of several key figures. Antony Blinken, the former Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, the former National Security Adviser, are among those affected, as confirmed by White House officials on Saturday.

This decision follows closely on the heels of Trump's actions against his predecessor, Joe Biden. The former president revoked Biden's security clearance, effectively halting his access to daily intelligence briefings. Additionally, Trump's moves include revoking the security clearance of Biden's Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, who played a pivotal role in the Department of Justice's handling of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The revocations extend to New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom have been involved in legal proceedings against Trump, signaling a significant shake-up in access to sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

