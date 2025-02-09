Left Menu

Russia Awaits U.S. Disarmament Steps

Russia has expressed its eagerness to collaborate with the new U.S. administration on disarmament issues. According to Gennady Gatilov, the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, there has yet to be any positive progress in disarmament discussions as observed from the U.S. side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 06:28 IST
Russia has yet to observe any positive actions regarding disarmament from the new U.S. administration, according to Russian Permanent Representative Gennady Gatilov. He spoke to RIA Novosti about his country's readiness to cooperate.

Gatilov emphasized Russia's willingness to foster a cooperative relationship with the U.S., regardless of the administration in power. He reiterated the nation's preparedness to engage in dialogue within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament.

However, thus far, Russia claims there has been no forward movement on disarmament talks held in Geneva, casting doubt on the prospects of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

