Shackled Returns: Minister Condemns US Deportation Treatment

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has voiced his disapproval of the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States in shackles, asserting that the treatment was inappropriate.

During a press briefing, he highlighted the developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, mentioning the focus on the country's growth as outlined in the recent Union Budget.

Athawale pointed out the substantial investments in the defense and railways sectors, alongside tax relief measures aimed at easing the burden on citizens, while also noting the bilateral discussions planned to address the deportation issue during the PM's forthcoming US visit.

