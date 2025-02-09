Left Menu

Shackled Returns: Minister Condemns US Deportation Treatment

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US in shackles. He expressed hope for improved handling during the PM's visit to the US. Budget highlights include significant allocations in defense and railways, with tax relief provided for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:21 IST
Shackled Returns: Minister Condemns US Deportation Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has voiced his disapproval of the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States in shackles, asserting that the treatment was inappropriate.

During a press briefing, he highlighted the developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, mentioning the focus on the country's growth as outlined in the recent Union Budget.

Athawale pointed out the substantial investments in the defense and railways sectors, alongside tax relief measures aimed at easing the burden on citizens, while also noting the bilateral discussions planned to address the deportation issue during the PM's forthcoming US visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025