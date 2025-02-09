Left Menu

Trump-Putin Call: A Bid to End Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine. Trump emphasizes a desire to end the conflict and plans to meet Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. The war, resulting in numerous casualties, approaches its third anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 10:25 IST
Trump-Putin Call: A Bid to End Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has allegedly engaged in phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, according to a report by the New York Post late Saturday.

When asked about the frequency of their communications, Trump stated, "better not say." This interaction underscores the diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump expects to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy next week to further discussions. The war, initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, will soon reach its third-year milestone, having caused innumerable casualties. Trump insists he has a plan to cease hostilities, though details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025