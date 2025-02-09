Trump-Putin Call: A Bid to End Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has allegedly engaged in phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, according to a report by the New York Post late Saturday.

When asked about the frequency of their communications, Trump stated, "better not say." This interaction underscores the diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump expects to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy next week to further discussions. The war, initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, will soon reach its third-year milestone, having caused innumerable casualties. Trump insists he has a plan to cease hostilities, though details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)