Escalating Conflict: Middle East Casualties Mount in US-Israel vs. Iran War

The Middle East is engulfed in violence following an escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The hostilities, which began on February 28, have so far led to significant casualties, putting the region on high alert.

Reports indicate that Iran has suffered the highest toll, with 787 people dead, including schoolchildren and staff caught in a devastating missile strike. Meanwhile, Israel reports 10 civilian casualties due to Iranian missile attacks, while Lebanon has confirmed 50 deaths resulting from Israeli strikes.

Other Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, have also been drawn into the conflict, each reporting fatalities. U.S. forces stationed in the region have not been spared either, with six American service members killed in a strike in Kuwait.