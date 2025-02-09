Congress Slams Modi Over US Deportations

In Patna, Congress workers organized a procession on Sunday to protest against the mistreatment of Indian immigrants deported from the US, some of whom were forced to wear handcuffs during the process.

The demonstration, spearheaded by Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, saw party members gathering at the Income Tax roundabout to burn effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters accused Modi of succumbing to US demands.

BPCC President Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their silence on the incident, questioning the BJP's claims of India being a global leader. The former Union minister suggested that Modi's government had failed diplomatically, citing the recent loss of goodwill with neighboring countries and brusque treatment from the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)