Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi Over US Deportations

Congress workers in Patna protested against the mistreatment of Indian immigrants deported from the US. They criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the issue and accused him and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of failing diplomatically. The demonstrators burned effigies of US President Trump and Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:39 IST
Congress Slams Modi Over US Deportations
  • Country:
  • India

In Patna, Congress workers organized a procession on Sunday to protest against the mistreatment of Indian immigrants deported from the US, some of whom were forced to wear handcuffs during the process.

The demonstration, spearheaded by Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, saw party members gathering at the Income Tax roundabout to burn effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters accused Modi of succumbing to US demands.

BPCC President Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their silence on the incident, questioning the BJP's claims of India being a global leader. The former Union minister suggested that Modi's government had failed diplomatically, citing the recent loss of goodwill with neighboring countries and brusque treatment from the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025