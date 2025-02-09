Landslide Victory: The Triumph of Aaley Mohammad Iqbal

AAP candidate Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has clinched a significant victory in Delhi's Matia Mahal constituency, securing the highest victory margin in the elections. Iqbal emphasizes that this feat is not merely a record but the result of consistent engagement with the public since his political debut at 22.

Sharing his journey, Iqbal notes his initial election in 2012 and subsequent victory as MCD chairman of the city zone. He highlighted that in his 2022 contest, he defeated 13 candidates, who all lost their deposits, culminating in his most recent substantial margin of over 42,500 votes.

Iqbal credits his enduring public presence, the groundwork of his father Shoaib Iqbal, and the influential efforts of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for this triumph. In contrast, the BJP swept the assembly polls with a majority, gaining 48 out of 70 seats in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)