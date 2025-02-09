Congress Calls for United Front as AAP Shuns Alliance

In a bold political statement, Tariq Hameed Karr, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, revealed that the Congress party was prepared for a pre-poll alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, only for it to be spurned by AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Karr expressed disappointment over the dismissal, reinforcing the notion that any significant opposition movement remains incomplete without Congress.

Speaking on the election results, Karr described them as distressing, clearly pointing out that the responsibility to form a robust opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hinges on integrating Congress into the strategy. "The verdict is a communication to all constituents of the INDIA bloc: a unified front is mandatory to combat common adversaries," Karr stated.

The Congress leader emphasized the history of political sacrifices made by Congress, including in Jammu and Kashmir, lamenting AAP's decision to proceed solo, which he perceives as a factor leading to their electoral setback. Karr pointed out that Kejriwal's "arrogance" and refusal to collaborate resulted in losing control to the BJP in Delhi, a mistake he insists should not be repeated in future strategic partnerships.

