Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Political Tensions

In a significant political development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, as confirmed by officials. The resignation was tendered to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, marking a pivotal moment just before the state assembly session scheduled to start on February 10.

Singh, followed by a retinue of 14 MLAs associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People's Front (NPF), was joined by state BJP president A Sharda and party leader Sambit Patra. This move comes amid rising political tensions as the Congress aims to file a no-confidence motion against the Singh-led government.

After the resignation, Singh visited the CM secretariat and expressed gratitude to the central government for its reforms and development efforts in Manipur. Singh's decision follows his return from New Delhi, where political strategizing was likely part of his agenda.

