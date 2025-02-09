Left Menu

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, submitting his notice to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Accompanied by 14 MLAs from BJP and NPF, Singh's resignation comes ahead of an assembly session and amid a no-confidence motion from Congress, reflecting heightened political tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, as confirmed by officials. The resignation was tendered to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, marking a pivotal moment just before the state assembly session scheduled to start on February 10.

Singh, followed by a retinue of 14 MLAs associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People's Front (NPF), was joined by state BJP president A Sharda and party leader Sambit Patra. This move comes amid rising political tensions as the Congress aims to file a no-confidence motion against the Singh-led government.

After the resignation, Singh visited the CM secretariat and expressed gratitude to the central government for its reforms and development efforts in Manipur. Singh's decision follows his return from New Delhi, where political strategizing was likely part of his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

