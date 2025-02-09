Leadership Shakeup in Manipur: Amidst Controversy and Resignation

In Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has resigned, signaling a major political shift as the state grapples with unrest and leadership disputes. Submitting his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla marks the culmination of pressure within the BJP hierarchy.

This development follows Singh's return from Delhi, where he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite allegations tying him to the facilitation of ethnic violence and leaked audio clips suggesting complicity, Singh had resisted opposition demands to step down.

The resignation has paused the scheduled Assembly session, where a no-confidence motion was planned. The BJP, now tasked with appointing a new leader, continues to face criticism over its handling of Manipur's ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)