High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Allies Tackle Ukraine Conflict

Top U.S. and European officials, under President Trump’s administration, will meet to address the prolonged Ukraine conflict. Discussions involve taxing Russian resources and urging greater European involvement. The proceedings include significant diplomatic meetings in Paris and Munich, with broader geopolitical implications. Kyiv plans to assert its stance on international platforms.

President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Top officials from President Donald Trump's administration are set to meet with their European counterparts to strategize on resolving the protracted Ukraine conflict, escalating nearly three years since Russia's invasive military actions commenced.

A report by the New York Post states that Trump engaged in a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliberate on a possible ceasefire agreement, though this remains unverified by the White House or Kremlin. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz withheld comment during a TV appearance.

Waltz emphasized the precarious state of the Russian economy, while highlighting Trump's readiness to impose taxes, tariffs, and sanctions against Moscow to prompt Putin towards negotiation. Meanwhile, discussions are anticipated to address the redistribution of U.S. support to Ukraine, alongside European allies' anticipated roles in future cooperative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

