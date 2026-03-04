Left Menu

European Allies Unite in Cyprus Air Defence After Drone Strike

Following a drone strike on the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus, Britain, France, and Greece have deployed air-defence forces to the region. The Iranian-made drone attack prompted a coordinated military response as European allies strengthened their defence measures amid rising tensions following US and Israeli actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:05 IST
European Allies Unite in Cyprus Air Defence After Drone Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a drone attack on the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus, Britain, France, and Greece have deployed military forces to strengthen air defence systems in the region. The attack, attributed to Iran-backed Hezbollah, involved an Iranian-made Shahed drone hitting the base's runway.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Cyprus unexpectedly embroiled in ongoing conflicts following strikes from the US and Israel on Iran. Cyprus has been enhancing its defence capabilities, despite limited resources, to cope with such threats.

France announced the deployment of anti-missile and anti-drone systems and a frigate, while Britain is sending the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon and helicopters armed with Martlet missiles. Greece contributed with fighter jets and frigates to bolster Cyprus's defence amid growing aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

 Global
2
France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

 France
3
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

 Global
4
Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026