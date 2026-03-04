European Allies Unite in Cyprus Air Defence After Drone Strike

In response to a drone attack on the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus, Britain, France, and Greece have deployed military forces to strengthen air defence systems in the region. The attack, attributed to Iran-backed Hezbollah, involved an Iranian-made Shahed drone hitting the base's runway.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Cyprus unexpectedly embroiled in ongoing conflicts following strikes from the US and Israel on Iran. Cyprus has been enhancing its defence capabilities, despite limited resources, to cope with such threats.

France announced the deployment of anti-missile and anti-drone systems and a frigate, while Britain is sending the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon and helicopters armed with Martlet missiles. Greece contributed with fighter jets and frigates to bolster Cyprus's defence amid growing aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)